Guide on Louisiana's cuisine

COVINGTON, LA - When visiting St. Tammany, some visitors may not so familiar with the menu provided. To help you find the best meals according to your appetite, here are some of the specialties in Louisiana guaranteed to pamper your tastebuds.

Barbecued shrimp

Unlike any other barbecue sauce you know, here in Louisiana, they serve shrimp with the shell dipped in a butter sauce mixed with garlic and pepper. Often served with crusty French bread. Beer is additional.

Poboy

Poboy is similar to a sandwich, only with crusty French bread and more variety of fillings. Some of them are mostly fried seafood, such as oysters and shrimp. Roasted beef is sometimes used as well, sliced and slathered in gravy. “Dressed” poboy means you want to add lettuce, tomato, and pickle in it.

Muffuletta

Pronounced “moof-a-lotta”, this meal consists of many layers of ham, salami, and Provolone cheese, then topped with chopped olive salad. Muffuletta is served on large, round, and crusty Italian bread. One serving is usually for two or more people, so make sure you have one or more company to savor this.

Gumbo

A dark and rich in flavor soup that originated in Louisiana. Usually, it takes hours to cook the gumbo. They use celery, onions, and bell pepper to make this iconic dish. Most gumbo has seafood, chicken, and sausage variations and is served with rice. The color varies from light brown or dark.

Paneed

Paneed means “coated in bread crumbs” or “dredged in flour and pan-fried in butter.” Some ingredients such as veal, chicken, oysters, and even frogs’ legs are paneed and served as a delicacy in Louisiana.

Turtle soup

These days, turtle soup is made with chicken although some may still use turtles as the main ingredients. In case, you may ask the server whether is made from chicken or shelled reptiles. This Cajun cuisine has a strong flavor with dark color. A few drops of sherry are sometimes added.

Cochon de lait

This cuisine is the Cajun family’s favorite for any celebration. The suckling pig is moist and full of flavor. The garlic scent adds deliciousness as well. Often used as a filling in poboy, cochon de lait is a favorite at the New Orleans Jazz Festivals. You are lucky if you see it served at a restaurant.

