Covington, LA

Guide on Louisiana's cuisine

Jean-Baptiste Dickens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1a6I_0bWS4TKg00

COVINGTON, LA - When visiting St. Tammany, some visitors may not so familiar with the menu provided. To help you find the best meals according to your appetite, here are some of the specialties in Louisiana guaranteed to pamper your tastebuds.

Barbecued shrimp

Unlike any other barbecue sauce you know, here in Louisiana, they serve shrimp with the shell dipped in a butter sauce mixed with garlic and pepper. Often served with crusty French bread. Beer is additional.

Poboy

Poboy is similar to a sandwich, only with crusty French bread and more variety of fillings. Some of them are mostly fried seafood, such as oysters and shrimp. Roasted beef is sometimes used as well, sliced and slathered in gravy. “Dressed” poboy means you want to add lettuce, tomato, and pickle in it.

Muffuletta

Pronounced “moof-a-lotta”, this meal consists of many layers of ham, salami, and Provolone cheese, then topped with chopped olive salad. Muffuletta is served on large, round, and crusty Italian bread. One serving is usually for two or more people, so make sure you have one or more company to savor this.

Gumbo

A dark and rich in flavor soup that originated in Louisiana. Usually, it takes hours to cook the gumbo. They use celery, onions, and bell pepper to make this iconic dish. Most gumbo has seafood, chicken, and sausage variations and is served with rice. The color varies from light brown or dark.

Paneed

Paneed means “coated in bread crumbs” or “dredged in flour and pan-fried in butter.” Some ingredients such as veal, chicken, oysters, and even frogs’ legs are paneed and served as a delicacy in Louisiana.

Turtle soup

These days, turtle soup is made with chicken although some may still use turtles as the main ingredients. In case, you may ask the server whether is made from chicken or shelled reptiles. This Cajun cuisine has a strong flavor with dark color. A few drops of sherry are sometimes added.

Cochon de lait

This cuisine is the Cajun family’s favorite for any celebration. The suckling pig is moist and full of flavor. The garlic scent adds deliciousness as well. Often used as a filling in poboy, cochon de lait is a favorite at the New Orleans Jazz Festivals. You are lucky if you see it served at a restaurant.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ba3a1d1dcd06950a6a47d003ba17b099.blob

French, English but All-American

New Orleans, LA
487 followers
Loading

More from Jean-Baptiste Dickens

New Orleans, LA

Top stationery stores in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - If you are looking for aesthetic stationery items or custom-made notes in New Orleans, here are some of the recommended stationery stores in the city. Papier Plume was established in 2007. For people who love the classic ways of writing, this store is a perfect stop. They offer various classic writing instruments such as quills and glass dipping pens. You can found sealing wax here, as well as journals, leather-bound books, and desk accessories. Briefcases and computer bags are available for the customer to purchase.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Places to enjoy a cocktail on streetcar tour in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The well-known streetcar in the city has been around since 1835. These days, the line stretches from South Carrollton Avenue to St. Charles Avenue. Many spots for drinks, like bars, restaurants, or rooftops are available along the route. With a $3 Jazzy Pass, you will get unlimited rides for a day and stop at various cocktail places on a streetcar cocktail crawl. The places will be listed below.Read full story
Saint Bernard Parish, LA

Top fishing locations in St. Bernard Parish

ST. BERNARD, LA - Fishing is one of the fun outdoor activities to do. Louisiana has many spots for fishing, either saltwater or freshwater. Some of them are located in St. Bernard Parish. Here are some of the favorite fishing locations in St. Bernard Parish.Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Top Three Funeral Houses in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA — Funeral houses are a common sight in cities nowadays. People who mourn his/her relative need to find a place to accommodate other mourners, since the funeral process tends to involve every relative.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Top Three Personal Injury Lawyers in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA– Personal Injury lawyers are identified as types of attorneys who specialize in obtaining compensation due to damages or injuries caused by other parties. They can help determine whether or not their clients may be entitled to compensation for things like injuries, property damage, and lost wages.Read full story
Metairie, LA

Three Jambalaya Restaurants in Metairie

METAIRIE, LA- Jambalaya is a rice dish native to the Louisiana Cajun and Creole people. It usually consists of rice, cooked usually with ham, sausage, chicken, shrimp, or oysters and seasoned with herbs.Read full story
Abita Springs, LA

Busker Festival is back in Abita Springs this September

ABITA SPRINGS, LA - The tenth annual Abita Springs Busker Festival will be back on Sunday, September 19. The festival takes place at Abita Springs Trailhead and Park, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. No admissions are required to enter the festival.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

An upcoming baking class for children in September

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Acorn Cafe in a collaboration with New Orleans Mom presents a cooking class for children next September. The event, titled “Kid’s Table Cooking Series” will show the little ones how to bake sweets such as pop tarts and cinnamon rolls. The class will be on Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and takes place at Acorn Cafe, 15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose: Found Object Art Contest by National WWII Museum New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA -The National WWII Museum of New Orleans has announced that it will hold a new event for kids. From September 10 to September 25, this event-themed "Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose: Found Object Art Contest" will partner the museum with the Green Project.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans' Historical Destination: Fort Jackson

NEW ORLEANS, LA- Fort Jackson is one of the forgotten places in New Orleans. Nevertheless, it has served in many capacities in its history, dating back to the Civil War era. Situated 32 nautical miles from the Gulf of Mexico, Fort Jackson is roughly located 65 miles in a southeasterly direction from New Orleans in the Plaquemines Parish. It is officially located in Section 50 of Township 20 South, Range 30 East, Southeastern District of Louisiana, not pretty far from Plaquemines' historical town, Pointe à la Hache.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Top three Kitchen and bathroom designers in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA- Kitchen and bathroom designers are often overlooked since they are not as prestigious as other architectural designers. But, when someone needs a fast remake of their kitchen and/or bathroom, this kind of designer often has a vast request to be fulfilled, which needs to be done in a certain way to be aesthetically and functionally sound.Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Five Halal Restaurants in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA- Finding halal restaurants in places like Baton Rouge is not easy compared to finding other kinds of foods. Yet, there are some halal restaurants with various recipes you can try in the Red Stick. Here are five of them.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Top women shoe stores in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Most people consider shoes as a part of fashion items. For ladies who are looking for comfortable yet pretty footwear, here are some reccommended shoe stores in New Orleans. Some of the stores also offer outfits and other accessories.Read full story
Pearl River, LA

Enjoy these outdoor activities in Pearl River

PEARL RIVER, LA - This little town in St. Tammany Parish’s eastern edge is named after Pearl River which is located just nearby. Originally, the town was called Halloo and function as logging and railroad. These days, Pearl River still has rural vibes and is a notable area for many outdoor activities. Here are some of the things you can do in Pearl River.Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Top three Pest Control Companies at Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA— Do you have mosquito problems during the summer? Are rodents eating your plants during the spring? Vermin problems all year round? You definitely need to call professional pest controls, which is also important to maintain your home free of dangerous animals.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Top Three Pain Management Doctors in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA– Pain management doctors specialize in managing pains caused by disease, disorder, or trauma. These doctors are needed in big cities like New Orleans since accidents and injuries may occur higher in the suburbs.Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

Technical Skill Expo from Delgado Community College

AVONDALE, LA - Delgado Community College is announcing its yearly event. The eighth annual Technical Skills Expo is planned to be on Monday, October 11, and Tuesday, October 12, 2021, and takes place at the River City Site, Avondale. The expo starts at 9 a.m. and finishes at 2 p.m. the next day. The expo is supported by Chevron.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Ashe Cultural Art Center to host The Green Book: Guide to Freedom Outdoor Screening

NEW ORLEANS, LA- The Ashé Community Center has announced that they will host a special event on August 28. The event is about a guidebook that guides African Americans on trips before the integration.Read full story
Bridge City, LA

Jefferson Parish's Gumbo Festival is back in October

BRIDGE CITY, LA - Holy Guardian Angels Church will host the annual Gumbo Festival. The 2021 Bridge City Gumbo Festival is planned for October 8 to 10, 2021, and takes place at 1701 Bridge City Avenue.Read full story
Metairie, LA

A family night's activity held by New Orleans Mom

METAIRIE, LA - A new activity from New Orleans Mom is coming at the end of the month. The event, Screen on the Green is a collaboration with Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department. It is also JPRD’s first community event in 2021.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy