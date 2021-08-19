Celebrate Labor Day in New Orleans with Americana on Tap

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Commemorate the 2021’s Labor Day in the city with Faubourg Brewery’s Americana on Tap. The event takes place from September 4 to 5, 2021 at Faubourg Brewing Co., 3501 Jourdan Road. it starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m. for two days.

Various musicians will perform many genres, such as blues, country, honky-tonk and bluegrass, and many more. Not only entertaining music, but the event also provides a market for craft and makers, crafted beer, food vendors, and yard games for children. Popcorns, cotton candy, and snowballs are available to recharge the youngsters’ energy.

A day before the event starts at 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., there will be live music performed by Cardboard Cowboy. You can take your kids to the bounce house provided here for no charge.

On the first day, September 4, the lineup consists of four musicians who will perform for one hour and a half each. Starts at 11:30 a.m. with a Jam Session from Tanglers. Continued by Desert Nudes, Grayson Capps band, and for the final performance is Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue.

As for the last day of Americana on Tap, there will be four musicians giving live entertainment as well. The event will be opened by tanglers Open Jam Session. Followed by Cary Hudson and the Piney Woods Players, Honey Island Swamp Country Breakdown, and Texas Hill for the closing.

Dogs on leash are allowed in the event. The same goes for umbrellas, blankets, and folding chairs. Food and drink from the outside are prohibited by event-goers.

Faubourg Brewing Co. obeys all COVID mandates released by the City of New Orleans and the State of Louisiana. Thus, the management requests all visitors to wear a mask when inside the brewery, interacting with staff, and when not eating or drinking. You can practice social distancing on the large outdoor space.

