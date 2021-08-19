Top 3 Fried Chicken Restaurants in Baton Rouge

Brian Chan/Unsplash

BATON ROUGE, LA- Fried chicken is a specialty dish in the Southern United States. Despite its popularity worldwide, traditionally-made fried chicken is still one of the most searched food around Louisiana.

Here are the top three fried chickens in Baton Rouge.

1.Pappa's Soul Food

Located at 8386 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70815, Pappa's Soul Food served American South's signature soul food, consisted of Fried chicken and gravy or pork chops along with corn muffin.

The menu available differs every day and started from just over $8.25. It is open from Monday to Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2.Dorothy's Soul Food Kitchen

Located at 1221 Gardere Ln Ste M Baton Rouge, LA 70820, Dorothy's Soul Food Kitchen offers you a range of American South soul foods. This restaurant brings you various menus, from the famous Southern-style fried chicken, baked chicken, soup chitterlings, and smothered pork ribs and turkeys, starting from $10.50.

It is open from Tuesday to Friday from 11. a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, it is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3.Chicken Shack

Located at 1662 East Blvd. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Chicken Shack was established as a small sweet shop in 1935 by Tommy Delpit. It soon was turned to its current name just two years later, adding several local items such as red beans and rice, homemade pies, cakes, and seafood.

His son, Joe Delpit, expanded the family business in the mid-1960s to early 1970s as he bought some franchises around Baton Rouge. In 1981, the Delpits then registered Chicken Sacks' rights.

It serves fried chickens starting from $7.10 along with other menus such as Po'boys and chicken tenders.

The shop is opened from 7.00 a.m. to 11.00 p.m. on Monday until Thursday, and from 10.00 a.m. on Fridays. On Saturdays, it is opened from 11.00 a.m.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.