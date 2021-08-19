New Orleans' Landmarks: Tulane University's Yulman Stadium

Photo/Tulane University

NEW ORLEANS, LA — When talking about Tulane University, you cannot forget to talk about their athletics crown jewel, the Yulman Stadium.

The stadium, officially named Benson Field at Yulman Stadium, is relatively new as it opened the door for the first time on September 6, 2014. The opening saw the Green Wave football return to the campus for the first time for 39 years, replacing the Louisiana Superdome, which they shared with the NFL's New Orleans Saints.

The Yulman stadium's planning came from three couples' generosity: Richard Yulman and his late wife, Janet, the Bensons, who owns the Saints, and the Glazers, both Tulane graduates.

Mr.Yulman, the namesake of the stadium, was the retired chairman and owner of mattress manufacturing giant Serta International. He donated $15 million toward the construction of this $73 million facility.

Construction of Yulman Stadium began in January 2013. Back then, the project architects were Gould Evans and Associates and Lee Ledbetter & Associates. Serving as the stadium's contractor was Woodward Design + Build LLC.

The Yulman Stadium means that Tulane Football is back on the campus range. Previously, the Green Wave experienced in-campus football at Tulane Stadium from 1926 to 1974, which they also shared with the Saints.

It's not hard to find stories about the experience at the former Tulane Stadium. From Boy Scouts, Green Wave's victory against LSU, the annual Sugar Bowl, and three Super Bowls were the stadium's memories

Right now, the stadium is in its eighth year. With spectators coming back to see Green Wave playing at home and improving their 14-16 win-loss record at their own turf, a new chapter will be written by a generation of Green Wave fans.

