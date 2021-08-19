Top 3 Bagel Shops in New Orleans

Dmitry Zvolsky/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA— Bagels is a staple food that can be found everywhere on the map. You can serve it either with sweets or with savory fillings such as meat and gravy.

Finding a bagel shop is easy, but you still need to choose where you buy those. Here are the top three bagel shops in New Orleans.

1. Humble Bagel

This shop was started by Casey Mackintosh and Tara Mikhail. They envisioned an authentic, New-York style bagel shop in New Orleans.

So, Humble Bagel provides authentic, hand-rolled, kettle-boiled bagels fresh daily with an open kitchen so that everybody can see the process of boiling and baking fresh bagels. At Humble Bagel, their bagels are made with high-quality ingredients daily.

Here, customers can try their cinnamon sugar, egg, sourdough, and chocolate chip-filled bagels. There is also Bagel with lox, red onion, and cream cheese, starting from $9.55.

2. Laurel Street Bakery

This bakery shop is a homey neighborhood meeting place serving bagels, breakfast sandwiches, coffee, and old-fashioned sweets. It offers preservative-free, homemade baked goods made from high-quality ingredients.

At Laurel Street Bakery, all items are baked from scratch using top-quality natural ingredients. They offer catering services for their customers, from boxed lunches, pastry platters, and dessert trays. You can get bagels here starting from $1.75.

3. Einstein and co. Bagels

This bagel shop offers a range of gourmet bagels, baked goods, and caffeinated drinks since its establishment in 2012. It provides kettle-boiled bagels from scratch on the same day.

The must-try dish of Einstein Bros. Bagels is the delicious egg sandwiches, signature lunch sandwiches. It also has its coffee, cookies, muffins, juices, smoothies, and other sides and beverages.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.