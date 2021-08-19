Six Men indicted for violation of the Federal Controlled Substance Act

Praveesh Palakeel/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA– Six men have been indicted for violating the Federal Controlled Substance Act in New Orleans. The six suspects are Eric Rodriguez, Quan Lewis, Chris Habisreitinger, Greg Trahan, Travis Gibson, and Ryan Moreau.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and, New Orleans Police Department. Other parties involved in the investigation include Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kenner Police Department, Orleans Parish Criminal Sheriff’s Office, and St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were charged on August 13 in a seven-count superseding indictment, per U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. They were charged with narcotics trafficking offenses.

The defendants were accused of planning to distribute methamphetamine in wide numbers. They also possess the drugs and circulated those throughout Jefferson Parish and surrounding areas for over a year.

If convicted, two of the defendants, Rodriguez and Lewis, will face a mandatory ten years imprisonment, which can be extended to life imprisonment. They will also be fined up to $10,000,000 and at least five years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

On the other hand, Gibson and Moreau will face a mandatory minimum term of five years imprisonment, with a similar life imprisonment extension like the aforementioned defendant. Yet, their fine was lighter as they only get a fine of up to $5,000,000.00 and at least four years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

Habisreitinger and Trahan, the latest of the defendants, will face the lightest sentences. Both of them will face up to 20 years of imprisonment.

They also need to be fined only up to $1,000,000 and at least three years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

All suspects also need to pay their own share of money for mandatory special assessment for each count in which they are charged.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.