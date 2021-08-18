These New Orleans' painters will touch your houses up

NEW ORLEANS, LA - A house can look different just by fixing the dented walls before being painted different colors. Spice up your house’s look with the help of these professionals and certified painters in New Orleans.

Five Star Painting

This painting company provides excellent painting services for both residential and commercial since 2004. The painters are experienced and able to work efficiently. They are able to paint fences and decks as well.

Five Star Painting serves in many places in Louisiana State, including the City of New Orleans. Located at 3925 North 1-10 Service Road West, they open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday. As for Saturday and Sunday, they operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact 504-264-6044 for more information regarding the painting services.

Certapro Painters

Specialized in both house and commercial painting, the painters are skilled and can adjust to the unique architectural design and climate conditions. After every work, the workers always make sure that the paint chips are collected and pack the tools they bring. They try to minimize any disturbance created by the project for convenience and a two-year warranty of the service.

Located at 1629 Leon C. Simon Drive, Certapro Painters has been providing painting services since 2017. They also offer carpentry and cabinet refinishing. They open from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For further information, you can call 504-264-6064.

Jason Bertoniere Painting Contractor

The company has specialization in drywall install and finishing for new construction, as well as historical homes restoration. The painters are experts and always giving the best service. They are also able to change the look of a kitchen by just painting the cabinets.

Lies at 8180 Earhart Boulevard, the company has been around for more than 20 years. They open every Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m. Contact 504-517-0228 for more information.

