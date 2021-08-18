Northlake Nature Center hosts the BirdFest in 2022

MANDEVILLE, LA - The Great Louisiana Birdfest, an annual event of watching the birds migrate, will be back in April 2022 and is hosted by Northlake Nature Center. More information is to be announced.

The 400-acre sanctuary is located just outside the town of Mandeville. Giant magnolias, cypress trees, beaver pond on Bayou Castine, ducks, warblers, and even wild turkeys are available to be seen at this non-profit preserve as you walk along the seven-mile trails.

The BirdFest held many tours to wildlife sanctuaries all around the St. Tammany Parish, workshops for bird enthusiasts, and taste the Southern cuisine. Take a look at various habitats such as swamps, wetlands, pine savanna, and hardwoods.

Visitors can witness various species of birds on the Northshore. Local birds, such as woodpeckers, great blue herons, great and snowy herons, white ibis, and various species of hawks are often spotted easily. There are eight species of woodpecker that live in many sanctuaries all around St. Tammany. One of them, the red-cockaded woodpecker is categorized as endangered.

On the previous BirdFests that were held in April, about 150 species of birds have been seen. The number depends on the weather. Sometimes, migrating birds land on the ground as soon as they hit the land after fighting the wind and rain. This phenomenon, called fallout, brings visitors such an advantage to see the numerous birds. Even in good weather, some birds are instantly stopping in south Louisiana.

The birds that migrate from Mexico and South America, fly through the Northshore, and reach the coast of Louisiana are estimated at around one million birds. Some of the migrating birds that caught the visitors’ eyes are scarlet tanager, indigo bunting, ruby-throated hummingbirds, raptors, orioles, and many waterfowl species.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.