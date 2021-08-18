A Taste of Covington is back in 2022

COVINGTON, LA - Gulf Coast Bank present the 11th “A Taste of Covington Food, Wine, Music, and Art Festival”. The annual event will take a tour of many restaurants and cultures in Covington in June 2022. Taste wine and dinner from famous restaurants in the town with special events held every Tuesday through Friday nights.

To register, you should be 21 years old and older. Pets are prohibited at the event. Purchase tickets only at the website here. Various events of the monthly festival will be listed below

Festa del Vino Wine Tasting is the opportunity to taste the premium wine from the logo glass with an appetizing dish. Live music is provided as well. Held at St. Tammany Art Association, 100 tickets are offered for $75 each. The date and time are to be announced.

Sample dozens of wines at A Grand Wine Tasting as the live music pamper your ears. Held at Bogue Falaya Park Pavilion, the ticket fee is $65, includes logo wine glass, wine tasting, and cheeses. More information about the date and time will be informed.

Enjoy a three-course brunch with Champagne and Jazz music at Pyre Provisions. The Champagne Jazz Brunch ticket fee is $50, includes brunch, coffee, tea, champagne and/or mimosas, and music. The courses begin at 10 a.m. sharp and finish at 1 p.m. The date is to be announced.

Explore Covington’s dining options with Vintner’s Dinners. For a whole month, enjoy two dinners each week. Starts at 7:00 p.m. for the seatings. Drinks and icebreakers will be on 30 minutes prior. Each restaurant will serve four-course dinners with wine. As the seating is limited, reservations will be needed. A list of the restaurants will be announced in spring 2022.

