The 17th Annual Crawfish Cookoff is rescheduled for 2022

SLIDELL, LA - More than 50 teams will join a crawfish cookoff competition on Slidell. They will cook over 40,000 pounds of crawfish in the 17th Annual Crawfish Cookoff and strive to be entitled as Best Crawfish in St. Tammany Parish. The event, hosted by the Hospice Foundation of the South, will be held on April 23, 2022, and takes place at Fritchie Park, Slidell from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To enter the festival, you will be charged $30, an extra $5 if you purchase the ticket on the spot. Kids under the age of 12 won’t be charged. Refunds are not available.

You can taste all crawfish cooked by the teams that compete as you enjoy the entertainment from local musicians. You will also take part in deciding who has the best crawfish in the area along with the judges. Aside from the free all-you-can-eat boiled crawfish, you can enjoy other food and drinks by purchasing them. Kid Zone tickets are available to purchase as well at $20 each.

The management prohibits visitors from taking animals to the park. The same goes with outside food or drink, ice chests, tents, and tables. All crawfish have to be eaten on-premises. Visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and apply sunscreen. Umbrellas, folding chairs, and blankets are allowed on the site.

Park the vehicles at Salmen High School, Calvary Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, and the old outlet mall and get a free shuttle to the event. You can park the vehicle at a lot on W. Howze Beach Road for $10.

Email MirandaParker@TheHospiceHouse.org for information about team registration or be a sponsor for the event.

