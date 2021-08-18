Covington's upcoming Bluesberry Festival

COVINGTON, LA - A celebration of art, Bluesberry Festival, will return for the second time this year on October 9 in Bogue Falaya Wayside Park, Covington. Enjoy a blueberry-themed celebration of music, art, food, and culture with all family.

Regional and national blues artists will hype the stage up at the festival. More artists are to be announced. Art enthusiasts will enjoy the live art demonstrations, over 30 booths of arts from regional artists, and an art tent. Kids can take part in interactive entertainment and art activities at Children’s Village.

Savor the dishes with blueberries from various local food trucks, or cool yourself down in a tent with fans and cold beverages. Take a look at locally made brews and wines from various places in the world.

Previously, the festival is planned to be held in May 2020, but it was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 situation.

To enter the Bluesberry Festival, visitors will be charged $25 each, for kids under 10 years old are free. VIP tickets are also available at $65. All-day access to the VIP tent with covered seating that faces directly to the main stage, tickets for food and alcoholic beverages, and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks and snacks are the amenities you will earn by purchasing the VIP ticket. Tickets can be purchased on the website here. After you purchase the ticket, there is no refund option.

You can park along with downtown Covington and nearby St. Tammany Parish Justice Center. A shuttle will be provided from the Justice Center parking areas to Bogue Falaya Park all day.

The event starts from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The gate will be opened 30 minutes before the event begins. Email to bluesberryfest@gmail.com for more information regarding the festival.

