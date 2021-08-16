New Orleans, LA

St. James Parish Opens Youth Soccer Registration

Jean-Baptiste Dickens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHVXO_0bTFVXeg00
Matthew Henry/Shopify

New Orleans, LA.-- The St. James Parish has announced that they opened their annual youth soccer program again. From July 16 to August 22, parents can enroll their children in one of the most prestigious soccer programs for youth in Greater New Orleans.

This program allows children from four years old up to 12. It will cost $35 per child, including a soccer kit with a number and team color, socks, and awards for the end of the season.

Match utensils like goals, balls, and referees for the matches will be provided by the St. James Parish Recreation Department. On the other hand, the St. James Youth soccer teams will play against each other at Gramercy Park.

There will be four programs available for children in St. James Parish. The first category, under 6(U6), is targeted for the children aged 4 and 5; The under 8 (U8) program will be targeted for the children aged 6 and 7.

The under 10 (U10) is targeted for children aged 8 and 9. Children from 10 to 13, which is the eldest, will be assigned to the under-12 (U12) program.

The program begins with the first practice in early September. It will officially start on September 25. The youth league matches will be played every Saturday, from the end of September through mid-November.

The youth soccer program is one of many programs provided by the Youth sector of the St. James Parish as a youth activity and recreational sport. Other sports included were youth baseball, horse riding, youth football, biddy basketball, shooting range for kids, and livestock shows.

