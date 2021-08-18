Top 3 Hypnotherapy Places in New Orleans

cottonbro/Pexels

New Orleans, LA-- Hypnotherapy nowadays is one of the most effective methods to control stress amongst people. Yet, vising a hypnotherapist, especially in big cities, is often overlooked by people since its rarity often comes with a high price. Luckily, New Orleans has some trustful hypnotherapists around the city.

Here are the top three hypnotherapists in New Orleans.

New Orleans Past Regression: This hypnotherapy clinic provides clients with a new understanding of their life purpose, relationships, skills, hobbies, travel destinations, and new horizons. Irina Nola, the owner, is a professional and trained hypnotherapist.

This clinic provides the client the best hypnosis session with fantastic support. It provides sessions either in their home office in French Quarter or in the client's residence.

This clinic's all sessions are recorded, and clients will get the recording via an online transferring service. A two-hour session in this clinic costs $250, and a four-hour session costs $400.

2.Theratique: This hypnotherapy clinic offers a professional and friendly service in a safe and confidential environment. It specializes in counseling, reiki, and reducing anxiety.

This clinic offers clients a holistic approach to wellness and overall health. It has an experienced team that can help people to achieve their goals positively using hypnosis.

This clinic provides a unique approach focused on holistic healing for the body, mind, and spirit. Their licensed counselors worked with a wide range of emotional and behavioral issues, providing therapy for individuals and couples who need help with depression, grief, and stress.

Theratique provides a session for the specific needs of the customer to address their issues. Besides that, this clinic also provides Tele-counseling services.

One an-hour session in this clinic will cost you $125. Meanwhile, three 60 minutes sessions will cost you $300.

3.New Orleans Counseling and Hypnosis Center: This clinic specializes in individual, couples, and family therapy. Besides that, it also offers to play therapy for children, addiction treatment, along clinical hypnosis.

The clinic uses various techniques to encourage better coping skills and self-care while also incorporating clinical hypnosis into treatment.

New Orleans Counseling and Hypnosis Center has a diverse staff of therapists to work with a wide range of emotional and behavioral issues. The staff provides services that span from therapy for depression and grief counseling to parenting support and couples counseling.

You can get clinical hypnosis at $125.00 here. On the other hand, you can also get three-hour sessions at a special price of $300.00.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.