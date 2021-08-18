Covington, LA

Enjoy these activities for free in St. Tammany Parish (part 1)

Jean-Baptiste Dickens

COVINGTON, LA - St. Tammany Parish has plenty of delightful activities to offer. Some of the activities even don’t cost a thing. Here are some of the experiences you can have for free at various towns in St. Tammany Parish. Stay tuned for part two.

Bike or hike the Tammany Trace

Covington, Abita Springs, Mandeville, Lacombe, and Slidell are five areas in Northern Louisiana that are connected by the Tammany Trace, a 31-mile trail in length. Restrooms are provided along the trail. The Tammany Trace was included in the Rails-to-Trails Hall of Fame in 2017.

Take a seawall stroll in Mandeville

Take a walk along the dam of Mandeville’s Lake Pontchartrain under the moss-covered old oak trees as you view the breathtaking sight of the sunset. Spot the longest bridge over water in the world, the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway.

Explore Bayou Lacombe Center

Lies at the Big Branch March National Wild Refuge, Bayou Lacombe Center has two miles of crooked trails and walkways, as well as hundreds of beautiful flowers at the botanical garden. Children can enjoy many activities and exhibits offered here.

Visit the Peruse HJ Smith and Sons General Store and Museum

The general store doubled as a museum is located in downtown Covington. Operated since 1876 and owned by a family, HJ Smith and Sons General Store and Museum offers various things and displays hundreds of old items, such as boats, caskets, farming tools, and more.

Listen to the sweet sounds of music

Live music is available every weekend at various local restaurants, bars, and also markets. Autumn and Spring are the time for free concert series, presenting many skillful musicians from Louisiana. Check here for the event listings.

