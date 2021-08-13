Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter Closed for Worthwhile

NEW ORLEANS, LA- The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter has announced that their office will be closed temporarily. The office had been closed because of the COVID-19 upbreak.

Previously, the LPAS staff has hit hard as some of the employees were diagnosed with COVID-19. With this condition, LPAS not do their weekly spay/neuter sign-ups at the SL library on Tuesday, August 10.

Located in 934 Highway 318 S, Thibodaux, LA 70301, The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter is an open-admission public animal shelter that serves the Lafourche Parish community. This shelter provides proper animal housing and cares for stray, unwanted, and owner-relinquished animals, mostly cats and dogs. The main priority for the working staff is to adopt the animals in their care into loving, permanent homes.

You can usually contact the shelter via the number provided below for finding lost cats and dogs in the Lafourche Parish and its surroundings. You can ask about pet adoption and fees in the shelter.

Dogs can be adopted for around $100 and cats at $25. The adoption fee for dogs included spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, deworming, and heartworm test, and the adoption for the cats includes spay/neuter, microchip, and deworming.

The shelter also serves as a foster house for stray animals which are not yet adopted. It also facilitates kill and no-kill policies for the animals involved.

The shelter is usually opened from Monday to Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Yet, from August 9 to 13, the LPAS will remain closed to the public for the reasons mentioned above, so any services will not be available.

For further information, you can send an e-mail to lpas@lafourchegov.org and call LPSO in case of emergency 985-532-2808.

