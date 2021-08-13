Dillard University alumna, beloved artist Adella Gautier passed away

NEW ORLEANS, LA- The Dillard University announced that one of their famous alumnae, storyteller, and actor Adella Gautier, has passed away.

Gautier, popularly known as "Adella Adella the Storyteller," passed away on August 10. She was 73 when she passed away.

Gautier is known for her colorful spirit and boundless energy. Even New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell wrote that Gautier shared her gifts as a storyteller with the children of New Orleans for five decades.

Gautier, a native of New Orleans and a 1969 graduate of Dillard, was a mainstay on stage and in the film scene when she was not touring internationally as a storyteller. She had a lot of honor during her lifetime.

One of her notable achievements was the honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Big Easy Awards in 2014. Then, Gautier has credited Dillard Players' Guild for laying the foundation for her achievements.

In July of that year, according to social media posts by Junebug Productions, Gautier was also selected by Foundation for Louisiana f for a Louisiana World Makers Artist grant.

During that time, she planned two documentary projects with the award. The first project will be an undisclosed biography film, and the other project was a series of interviews with the New Orleans Black Panther Party members arrested and incarcerated in 1970.

Nonetheless, Gautier's real passion was storytelling. During a 1996 interview on inmotionmagazine.com, she wrote that her craft was important because people have "lost human contact."

"I think that through storytelling we can rebuild that much needed human interaction that is missing within a family, within a community," wrote Gautier.

She is also active as an actor. Per IMDB, some of Gautier's film credits include 2009's "In the Electric Mist" and "Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant," 2013's "Now You See Me," and 2019's "Bolden."

