New Orleans resident jailed for distribution of Cocaine and Crack

NEW ORLEANS, LA - A New Orleans man has been declared guilty of a drug deal. The perpetrator planned to distribute cocaine to the Goose area in the eastern district of New Orleans.

The U.S. Attorney's office of Eastern Louisiana has stated that Joseph Brown, a native of Orleans Parish, plead guilty on Tuesday, August 10. U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans said that the is perpetrated for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of crack.

Besides Brown is four other convicts per court record: Lionel Cooley, Kendrick Demourelle, Kevin Gray, and Blake Monroe. The perpetrators were indicted back in February 2020.

The court records said they use a broken-down yellow school bus in the 'Goose' neighborhood in New Orleans East as a stash house. Their primary vehicle of work, a GMC Sierra pickup truck, was also seized as it contains almost two kilograms of cocaine and 430 grams of crack to be distributed.

There was much evidence of Brown's guilt. Besides witness statements, pieces of evidence include numerous intercepted communications, physical and video surveillance, along with the seized drugs mentioned above.

With this sentence, Brown will face five to 40 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $5,000,000. He will also meet at least four years of supervised release upon his release from prison, along with a mandatory special assessment cost of $ 100.

Brown will be sentenced on November 5 this year. The U.S. District Judge Wendy Vitter will be in charge of his sentence.

Judge Evans then praised the work of the Drug Enforcement Administration and New Orleans Police Department in this matter's investigation. The other parties involved were Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Hammond Police Department, and Slidell Police Department.

