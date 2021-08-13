Upcoming fall festivities in New Orleans (part 3 - end)

NEW ORLEANS, LA - This is the final part of New Orleans' upcoming fall festivities in 2021. You are recommended to check the first and second parts before continue reading.

New Orleans Film Festival

Annually, the Crescent City will be filled with actors, actresses, directors, and writers to show their works off. Fans of films are also flocking to participate in watching the film exclusively. Various genres of films are able to be seen here, even a music video. This year, the festival starts from November 5 to 21. Tickets are available to purchase on October 26, while VIP passes are on sale recently.

Greek Festival

This year, the Mediterranean-vibes festival will be held on November 5 to 6 at the banks of Bayou St. John. You can dance and have fun at this Greek festival, as well as enjoying various traditional Greek cuisines. Sail at the bayou or join a tour of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Admission is available at $8.

Fête des Fromages

For cheese and wine connoisseurs in the Southeast region, this festival is just like heaven. Content yourself with a wide-ranging variety of cheese samples and take a sip of several imported wines. Beers and ciders are offered here as well.

Starts on November 6, the Fête des Fromages festival are also providing cheese seminars, cooking demonstrations, and musical entertainment. The festival will be held at New Orleans Jazz Museum. Ticket information is announced soon.

Bayou Classic

The annual football game between Grambling and Southern universities is planned to be held on November 27, 2021. Takes place at the Caesar Superdome, tickets are available to be purchased here. The Bayou Classic will be on TV as well if you cannot afford the tickets.

