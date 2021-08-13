Upcoming fall festivities in New Orleans (part 2)

NEW ORLEANS, LA - This is the second part of upcoming fall festivals in New Orleans. Check the previous part so you don't miss any festivities and stay tuned to the last part.

New Orleans Book Festival

If you are a book lover, this New Orleans Book Festival is a must-visit fest to be attended from October 21 to 23, 2021. Tulane University will host the festival. Various book reading, distribution, and signing are available at this event. Panels and keynote speakers are also taking part in this free-entry festival. A limited number of ticketed events are open as well.

BUKU: PLANET B

Enjoy art installations, meals, and music all the edge of the Great Mississippi River at this BUKU event. Headliners include Megan Thee Stallion, Illenium, and Machine Gun Kelly will hype up the crowds from October 22 to 23, 2021. Other great artists are being part of the lineup as well. You can get ticket starts from $199.50.

Krewe of Boo

The annual spooky Halloween parade is coming back. It is a New Orleans tradition to hold a parade on every major holiday. Krewe of Boo usually tours through the French Quarter and goes by the city's landmark. The floats are beautifully eerie. Visitors wear costumes in celebration of Halloween weekend. Attend this spooky event on October 23, 2021, for free.

National Fried Chicken Festival

Presented by Raising Cane's, this food festival has grown to be one of the famous fall festivals in New Orleans. National Fried Chicken Festival takes place nearby the UNO Lakefront Arena from October 23 to 24, 2021. Both local and national vendors are selling a variety of fried chickens. Annual Fried Chicken Eating Contest is also held here. Drinks, kids' activities, and live music are available to enjoy. The event offers VIP experiences, as well as free entry.

