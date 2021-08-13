Upcoming fall festivities in New Orleans (part 1)

NEW ORLEANS, LA - This fall, New Orleans has various festivities. From food, music, and cultural festivals are available to be enjoyed with family and friends or just attend the event by yourself. The list of 2021 fall festivals will be divided into three parts. The second and third parts will follow.

Beignet Fest

Beignets are not only locals' and visitors' favorite pastry but also named as the most famous treats in New Orleans. The plain fried dough is classically dusted with powdered sugar, although some of the variations throughout the city take creative liberty.

Taste different variations at the Beignet Fest, from sweet to savory. Held by the Tres Doux Foundation, the donations are given will be used to help children with disabilities and developmental issues. The event will be on September 25, 2021. The ticket price is $20 for adults, as children under four years old are free to enter.

French Quarter Fest

Experience the most prominent neighborhood in New Orleans at this food and music festival. Stages, food booths, and spots to enjoy the fall season or to wind down are available from September 30 to October 3, 2021. Admission to French Quarter Fest is free. The event also offers VIP experiences.

Oktoberfest

Commemorate the 91st celebration of Deutsches Haus Oktoberfest with beers, brats, music, and all things German. This year, Oktoberfest will be held along the banks of Bayou St. John. Watch the dance competition, Dachsund race, and various types of German beverages. The festival will take place in October and November. Admissions will be announced soon.

Wednesday at the Square

Another music event will be held in Lafayette Square from October 20 to November 10, 2021. Wednesday at the Square. Enjoy various meals, drinks, and arts in front of the stage. Free tickets are available to this fair.

