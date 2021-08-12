Get treatment from these hair salons in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Treat your hair with the help of the stylists from these top three salons in New Orleans. Whether you just want to have a cut, extensions, balayage, coloring, or preparing for the special wedding day, these salons can offer their best service and care. Some of them provide facial and waxing services as well.

Stardust Salon

This salon is one of the notable hair salons in the city which is located at 1904 Magazine Street. Customers are guaranteed to have the best service provided by well-trained stylists. Their specializations vary from styling hair to coloring. They also provide hair vitamins and oils to take care of each client individually.

Stardust Salon facilities are plenty of styling rooms and 25 hair stations. This salon offers a consultation slot to ask about styling services for free. Clients are able to make last-minute appointments or even walk-ins according to their needs.

The salon opens on Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m., except on Tuesday and Saturday where they close one hour earlier. Book an appointment online or you cant contact 504-525-7777.

Rocket Science Salon

This environmentally friendly salon is located at 640 Elysian Fields Avenue, on the edge of the Fench Quarter. The stylists aim at keeping the clients' hair unique and trendy by following their requests.

Rocket Science Salon uses retail products and gives the best services and hairstyles for its clients. The salon also provides consultation to help the clients understand about the haircare service suited their needs. Other services such as facials, nail care, and waxing are available here as well.

Currently, the salon provides an online booking here. It opens from Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please contact 504-218-8982 for further information.

Salon D NOLA Hair

Since 2013, Salon D NOLA specializes in bridal hair and make-up. The salon also provides daily services for hair, nails, lashes, and many more. The services they provide here vary from everyday make-up to glamorous style for special occasions. They provide consultations for each client to understand the needs and maintain the look.

Located at 317 Burgundy Street, Suite 14, in the French Quarter area. The salon opens from 10:30 a.m to 8 p.m. on Tuesday to Thursday. It closes early, at 6 p.m. from Friday to Saturday. For further information such as an appointment, please call 504-581-3490.

