Guide on what to do in Slidell

SLIDELL, LA - As the biggest city in St. Tammany Parish, Slidell has a lot to offer. From the sun rises until the night comes, Slidell always has something for the guests. Varying from the acknowledged restaurants, swamp tours, to appreciating arts, all things can be found here.

Early Risers

Slidell has many options to start the day. Taste the homemade New Orleans' beignets at Beignet Au Lait. You can find a home-styled breakfast meal at S&H Good Eats Cafè. Savor the Soft Shell Crab Benedict from LA Pines Cafè which creates a new experience in tasting Louisianan delicacy.

Morning Swamp Tour

Enjoy what nature offers at Honey Island Swamp. Take a tour to see the swamp's wilderness, lush trees, and various wildlife such as alligators and birds for one and a half hours, just nearby the Olde Towne Slidell.

Lunch at Palmettos on the Bayou

This large Acadian cabin is located on the banks of Bayou Bonfouca. Moss-covered cypress trees can be seen through the deck as you enjoy the cuisines at the outdoor eating space. Specialized in Louisianan-styled seafood, Palmettos on the Bayou also offers live jazz music every Sunday.

Stroll around Olde Towne Slidell

If you are looking for some Instagrammable photo spots, go check the Slidell Mural Project. Various murals can be found throughout the streets of the town as you stop at some shops or get something to eat.

Take a Class at Lori's Art Depot

Lori Gomez, the owner of Lori's Art Depot also sells some of her artwork here. This place offers various art classes, such as crafting, drawing, jewelry-making, and painting. They also give instruments lessons such as guitar, piano, and ukulele.

Dinner at Restaurant Cotè

Everything menu made at Restaurant Cotè is fresh every day. The garden which is owned by Chef Jeremy Reilly supplies fresh ingredients for the restaurant.

Some of their specialties are Banana Fosters Bread Pudding, Proscuitto Wrapped Scallops, and Shrimp and Oyster Rustica. Occasionally, a steak is also served on Wednesday's steak night.

Stay at the Woodridge Bed and Breakfast

Formerly a school, this Georgian Federalist-styled building is now Woodridge Bed and Breakfast owned by Tim and Debbie Fotsch. Five guest rooms are furnished with antique furniture and wall art. Dip in the swimming pool as you walk down in the garden with the calming sound of a fountain. Savor their famous freshly-prepared breakfast menu, Swamp Monster Casserole.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.