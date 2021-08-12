Prepare your wedding day with these New Orleans' bridal shops

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The wedding day is such a precious moment for anyone involved. Sometimes, you get stressed out thinking about the gown, the suit, not to mention the dresses for the mothers and bridesmaids. Ease your mind with the assistance of these top bridal shops in New Orleans.

Town and Country Bridal

Established in 1930, this bridal shop is the oldest one in Louisiana. Many brides-to-be shop their wedding necessities here. Not only for the brides, Town and Country Bridal also provides the prime service to bridesmaids and flower girls with the help of skilled and well-experienced stylists.

A collection of bridal gowns are available in various range of sizes, as well as the accessories such as veils and jewelry. Customers are allowed to choose the dress they desire while staying on budget and make alterations of the dress on-site.

Town and Country Bridal is located at 1514 Street Charles Avenue, New Orleans. The shop opens from Monday to Saturday, starts at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can book an appointment online here.

For further information, send an email to hello@tcbridalnola.com or contact 504-523-7027

Wedding Belles

Wedding Belles was built in 2004. They provide excellent services and the best experience to the customers. The bridal boutique provides a collection of modern gowns, dresses for bridesmaids, complementary accessories, and gift cards. The stylists will help you to find the best options for your gowns and dresses by the color, fabric options, or style.

The bridal shop is located in uptown New Orleans, to be exact at 3632 Magazine Street. Wedding Belles is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment only. Online appointment booking is available here.

You can email them at belles@weddingbellesnola.com or contact 504-891-1005 to get further information.

Bliss Bridal

A lovely experience for the brides with a specialized gown on a reasonable price range is what Bliss Bridal offers. The bride's expectations and satisfaction are what they focus on. The friendly staff will help and guide the customers. Sample gowns sizes are varying. Bliss Bridal also provides tuxedos and suits for grooms. Dresses for the brides and grooms' mothers and bridesmaids are available.

The bridal shop is open from Monday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located at 3624 Magazine Street, New Orleans, Bliss Bridal has branches in Alabama and Mississippi as well. Email nola@beablissbride.com or call 504-592-7507 to get more information or book an appointment.

