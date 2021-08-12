Crab Festival will be held next year in Slidell

SLIDELL, LA - An annual celebration of food, music, and fun at the shore of Bayou Bonfuca, Slidell for two days will be back on 24 and 25 September 2022 at the Heritage Park Amphitheater, 1701 Bayou Lane.

The event, St. Tammany Crab Festival has been around since 2013. It has many purposes, such as promoting culinary value awareness, giving the number-one entertainment and attractions, giving opportunities to local businesses and organizations, and promoting St. Tammany Parish.

The St. Tammany Crab Festival is celebrating the crustacean and various aquatic tastes from the bayous and the Gulf, as well as South Louisiana's entertainments, unique vehicles such as motorcycles, classic cars, rat trucks, and many more. Don't miss tours on the beautiful Bayou Bonfuca with Cat's Meow Fishing Carters. Local business and non-profit organizations are participating in the event by promoting their products or services.

This event is suitable and brings joy to the whole family. Children can enjoy free carnival rides, just enter Fremaux St. before the park entrance and have fun with the rides. Participants are encouraged to bring personal chairs and umbrellas. Food and drinks from the outside are not allowed. If you choose to drive to the festival, parking slots are limited but you won't be charged.

To attend this festival, you have to purchase a ticket. $20 for adults on single-day admission and $25 at the gate. For two days pass tickets are only available online at the website. Children under 12 are free to enter.

Please contact Delwin Jones at 985-768-6969 if you are interested in applying for a food, art, or craft booth at this festival.

