An upcoming antique street fair in Slidell

SLIDELL, LA - The Slidell Antique and Craft Street Fair, which is held annually always attracts around ten thousand people. The event is planned to be held twice, this year on October 30 to 31, and March 26 to 27 for next 2022. The power of promotions and publications of this fair is the reason why there are so many people visiting.

Shoppers and vendors gather at this must-visit event. The fair mostly focuses on antiques and aims at antique collectors, as well as antique dealers and specialists. Not only the antiques but also things such as vintage, retro, refurbished items, knick-knacks, collectibles, and more. Slidell Antique and Craft Street Fair offers all kinds of variety for everyone.

The Street Fair aims to provide a shopping area in Slidell, promote the business of the Slidell Historical Antique Association, preserve the art of antique collecting, and provide family entertainment. The goals it maintains remained the same since 1981.

This fair has a great positive impact on Slidell in giving a profit to both vendors and shoppers. Both vendors and shoppers who are coming for the event mostly stay at the local hotels and have meals at the restaurants. Plus the tax revenue from the vendors, those are some great sources to revenue the whole city.

Members from the Slidell Historical Antique Association are giving funds and donations to this fair. The funds are used to pay many companies and agencies that are involved.

For further information regarding the event or how to be a vendor at the fair, kindly check the website here.

