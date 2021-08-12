New Orleans man pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Joseph Brown, aged 45, of New Orleans Parish, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of crack, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

According to court records, Brown along with four of his associates: Lionel Cooley, Kendrick Demourelle, Kevin Gray, and Blake Monroe, had conspired to sell narcotics illegally in New Orleans.

In their action, they also used a damaged yellow school bus in the 'Goose' neighborhood of New Orleans East as a place to store evidence.

The investigation began in early 2019, with controlled purchases of small amounts of cracked cocaine from N.B who lives in St. Tammany Parish.

When the matter goes to court, some evidence at trial could show wire and electronic interceptions, videos, physical surveillance, GPS data, seizures money, drugs, firearms and other legitimate evidence. U.S. District Judge Wendy Vitter will sentence Brown on November 5, 2021.

Brown faces five to forty years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000,000, and at least four years of supervised release upon release from prison. He is also required to pay a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Hammond Police Department, New Orleans Police Department, and Slidell Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney David Howard Sinkman is prosecuting the matter.