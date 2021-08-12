The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Chicago Bulls in the MGM Resorts Summer League

Tolga Ahmetler on Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- The New Orleans Pelicans just beat the Chicago Bulls in the MGM Resorts Summer League match held at Cox Pavilion with a score of 94-77 last Monday, August 9, 2021.

The New Orleans Pelicans led the game in the second half with a score of 50-30, despite having made several changes to the lead. The match was tight, as neither team had a more than eight-point lead until the last five minutes. The score was tied at 71 with eight minutes remaining before the Pelicans finished the game with a score of 23-6.

The Saints outperformed the Bulls 15 to 8 in turnovers and shot 45.1 percent from the field, compared to 36.2 percent for the Bulls.

Trey Murphy, the Pelicans' first-round draft pick in 2021, led the team with 26 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. Naji Marshall had 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, and three steals in his first game as a starter. Kira Lewis Jr., a second-year guard, had 11 points, two rebounds, and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Bulls were dominated by Devon Dotson, who had 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

This year, all 30 NBA clubs will play five games each over the course of a 10-day, 75-game event during the 16th annual MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. The two teams with the greatest records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Aug. 17 after each team has played four games.

During the 10-day competition, the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion will feature seven or eight games every day.

