New Orleans Women sentenced for Lying on Passport Application

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- Theresa Wood, of New Orleans, pleaded guilty on the charge of making a false statement in making a passport.

Wood was found guilty of violating Title 18, United States Code, Section 1542, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

It is a crime to lie on a passport application. Referring to Title 18, United States Code, Section 1542, "Whoever willfully and knowingly makes any false statement in an application for a passport with intent to induce or secure the issuance of a passport under the authority of the United States, either for his own use or the use of another, Contrary to the laws regulating the issuance of passports or the rules prescribed pursuant to such laws."

According to the court documents, Wood made an application for a U.S. passport for her minor child using information belonging to another individual. In this case, Wood - who should have asked for her husband's signature - in order to apply for a passport for their child, asked her co-worker to act as if he is the father of the child because Wood's husband did not allow their child to go abroad with Wood.

Wood was ultimately sentenced to a maximum of ten years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, a maximum term of three years of supervised release, and a mandatory $100 special judgment fee on charges of perjury. This sentence is set for November 18, 2021.

The case was investigated by the United States Diplomatic Security Service of the State Department. Assistant United States Attorney Carter K.D. Guice, Jr is prosecuting the matter.

