Louisiana continues to lead in energy generation and carbon intensity reduction

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Louisiana is in a unique position to continue to be a leader in energy production and carbon reduction. All the cities in Louisiana, which include New Orleans, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and others, will benefit from all current and future energy and industrial growth, as well as be a leading exporter of energy and energy technologies, through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

According to the U.S. Energy-Related Carbon Dioxide Emissions report in 2019, energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in the United States declined by 2.8% when compared to 2018.

In the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act submitted to Congress, The state plans an $8 billion investment in Hydrogen Hubs to encourage hydrogen generation, processing, delivery, storage, and usage. This program is specifically designed for Louisiana's manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy industries. While $5.1 billion investment will be distributed in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technology.

As for the procurement of pilot projects to support the development of key energy technologies including advanced nuclear reactors, carbon capture, essential minerals, energy storage, and industrial emissions infrastructure, Louisiana budgeted $9.04 billion.

Meanwhile, apart from aiming to lead the way in renewable energy pawnshops in the United States, the Act is expected to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Louisiana.

On August 3, 2021, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued an urging statement to members of Congress to immediately pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

"This is a very promising time for all Louisianans. The prospect of our state received nearly $6 billion from the nationwide allocation of $550 billion gives us hope that our backlog of road and bridge needs will finally get the attention it deserves. Equally important, this bill provides funding and policy certainty for five years," stated Gov. John Bel Edwards.