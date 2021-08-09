New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Pelicans complete trade with the Los Angeles Clippers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans Pelicans have announced that the team has traded the draft rights to Brandon Boston Jr., the 51st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, to the Los Angeles Clippers.

With this trade, New Orleans will receive a protected 2022 second-round draft pick, which came via the Sacramento Kings. They will also receive cash considerations.

Previously, Boston Jr. was acquired by the Pelicans from the Memphis Grizzlies in a trade for center Jonas Valančiūnas and New Orleans also received the draft rights of 2021 first-round pick Trey Murphy III in that trade.

In exchange, the Pelicans sent New Zealand-born center Steven Adams and veteran guard Eric Bledsoe, along with the draft rights of the 10th overall pick, Ziaire Williams, and 40th overall pick, Louisiana native Jared Butler, to Memphis.

Boston Jr. averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists during his freshman season at the University of Kentucky. The 6-foot-6 guard led the powerhouse Kentucky Wildcats with 1.3 steals per game and he also tied for the highest points per game with 11.5 points.

The Norcross, Ga. native was rated as a consensus five-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, along with LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. and Zaire Wade, sons of NBA legends LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. In addition, Boston Jr. was named the California Male Athlete of the Year and the California Basketball Player of the Year as a senior.

Boston Jr. was also honored as a First Team Naismith All-American, and like LeBron Sr., he was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game.

