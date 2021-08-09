Researchers from Tulane develop a nanotechnology blood test to detect hidden COVID-19 infections

NEW ORELANS, LA - Tulane University researchers have developed a new type of blood test to find hidden infections that sometimes missed in nasal swab PCR tests. This new type of blood test uses nanoparticles to detect fragments of the virus released by infected cells anywhere in the body.

The gold standard for diagnosing COVID-19 is a nasal swab PCR test. However, when patients are swabbed later in the course of their infection, viral levels decline in the upper respiratory tract but remain in the lungs, gut, or other parts of the body, these tests may miss cases.

Tony Hu, PhD, Weatherhead Presidential Chair in Biotechnology Innovation at Tulane University School of Medicine is the lead author of a recent study published in Nature Nanotechnology that describes the development of a new blood test to detect SARS-COV-2 using extracellular vesicles. This type of test can detect COVID 19 weeks after initial infection because it uses a screening target that remains stable in the blood.

The test examines extracellular vesicles, which are small lipid-enclosed bubbles of cell material (EVs). These vesicles build up in the blood and protect their contents from enzyme destruction. Cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 secrete EVs containing virus RNA. Researchers used an antibody to capture these EVs, which were then fused with synthetic lipid vesicles containing a testing reagent. To detect an infection, the blood test employs reverse transcription PCR to amplify the RNA target region and CRISPR to amplify the signal produced by this target. In controlled infection models involving non-human primates, Hu's lab team compared the new test to standard nasal swab PCR tests.

SARS-COV-2 RNA was detected in blood samples from hospitalized adults who had one or more negative nasal swab tests but were eventually diagnosed with COVID-19. It also found positive results in kids who had multiple negative nasal swab PCR test results or a single positive test followed by multiple negative results.

According to Hu, the technology could provide doctors with a secondary screening tool for suspected COVID-19 cases that are negative via traditional PCR testing.