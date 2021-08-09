3 Million COVID-19 doses of vaccine have been administered in Louisiana

Hakan Nural on Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported that more than 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Louisiana as of August 5, 2021.

The number includes first shots, with the completed vaccine series reaching 1,739,355. The vaccination program has reached a 77% increase in shots per week from July 4-25 and a 310% increase in first doses given in the same timeframe.

LDH also reported that from July 15-21, 2021, the Louisiana residents who are not fully vaccinated accounted for 90% of cases and 85% of deaths. Those who had not received all of their vaccines accounted for 89% of COVID hospitalizations.

Previously, Gov. John Bel Edwards launched an initiative program called Bring Back Lousiana #SleevesUp as a grassroots campaign to bring COVID-19 vaccines to communities and citizens of Louisiana. The project also offers the weekly drawings consist of one $100,000 cash prize and a $100,000 scholarship.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans has done several press conferences since March, advising all individuals and communities to wear masks both indoor and outdoor as the daily cases of COVID-19 increased drastically in New Orleans until its peak on August 2, 2021, at 11,108 cases that day.

She also encouraged anyone to get vaccinated, as the highly transmissible delta variant had come to the communities. The federal government is making vaccines available at no cost to the individual, even without insurance.

All nine public health regions and 64 parishes of the state have at least one vaccine location. To find one near you, visit https://covidvaccine.la.gov/ or call Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

