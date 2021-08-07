The City of New Orleans is hosting a community-based rental assistance event in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Office of Housing Policy and Community Development will host a second Community-Based Rental Assistance event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10 through Thursday, August 12 until 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Facility, 5601 Read Blvd.

Employees from the City will assist applicants with application numbers ranging from 5,001 to 11,000 with updates and review documentation for rental assistance. Please bring identification, proof of address, and current income, as well as documentation proving the amount owed in back rent for specific applicants that have been notified. Translators, Entergy representatives, and Legal Aid are also available. After the event, there will be an opportunity to get vaccinated.

It is important to note that the City has depleted the funds currently available for rental assistance. Approved applicants will be given a letter stating that they are preliminarily eligible for funding and will be first in line for financing if additional rental assistance funds are made available to New Orleans. The City anticipates that the preliminary approval measure will reduce processing time once funds are received.

Masks and social distancing are required. Please call the Office of Housing Policy and Community Development for more information at (504) 658-4231 or (504) 658-4232.

Housing and Community Development is part of the 2021 program year of the City of New Orleans included in the 5-year 2017-2021 Consolidated Plan (CP). It is a five-year Housing and Community Development Plan that serves as the planning and application process for four formula grants: the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), the Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), and Housing Opportunities for Persons with HIV/AIDS (HOPWA).

The City must submit to HUD the 2021 Annual Action Plan (AAP) outlining how these federal funds will be used to address the City of New Orleans' housing and community development needs.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.