Healthcare, Business Leaders Support Gov. Edwards’ Mask Mandate to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Julian Wan on Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- Healthcare and business leaders from around Louisiana have spoken out in support of Gov. John Bel Edwards' mask mandate, which will assist in reducing deaths as the state faces its biggest economic threat in decades.

The State Government of Louisiana is taking steps to fight COVID-19 cases that have been rising dramatically in the past few weeks due to the new delta variant. The efforts have been coupled with a vaccination program in order to prevent the small businesses in Lousiana from collapsing.

On August 2, 2021 Governor John Bel Edwards has issued Proclamation No. 137 JBE 2021 about COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Mitigation Measures Statewide Mask Mandate stating that all individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should stay at home unless traveling outside the home for essential activities such as obtaining food, medicine, medical care and treatment for individuals and family members; going to and from individual's workplace; going to and from the home of a family member; going to and from individual's place of worship; while engaging outdoor activities provided individuals maintain a distance of six feet from one another. It is also stated that all individuals in Louisiana are required to wear masks covering the nose when indoors outside of a private residence.

Paul Salles, president and chief executive officer of Louisiana Hospital Association spoke up by letter in support of Gov. Edwards reinstating the mask mandate: “As Louisiana once again faces another COVID-19 wave being fueled by the Delta variant, the demand being placed on hospitals across the state is simply unsustainable. The Louisiana Hospital Association, along with many of our hospitals and health systems, continues to promote the use of mitigation measures, such as the use of face coverings indoors, social distancing, limiting the size of indoor gatherings, and most importantly, getting vaccinated…,”

Meanwhile, Tyler Gray, president & general counsel, Louisiana Mid-Continental Oil and Gas Association as well as Stan Harris, president & chief executive officer, Louisiana Restaurant Association stated in their letter that the health and safety for workers, communities and the environment is always a priority and we must come together to do our part to get this surge back on the road to economic recovery faster and by wearing a mask is a simple step that can help reduce COVID spread to protect ourselves, colleagues and family members.

Jessica Elliott, executive director, Louisiana Retailers Association also stated from her letter that it is an urge for everyone to mask while shopping in our stores and to practice social distancing. These basic community mitigation measures are important tools that will allow retailers and other critical segments of the economy to remain open and safely serve the public as the delta variant has impacted our community during this fourth surge.

For those of you who are going to get vaccinated, please call Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.