Where to Fish in Southern Louisiana

Sticker Mule on Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- Are you craving to fish and catch some big fresh fish? Fishing in Southern Louisiana does not always require a boat. There are numerous amazing rivers and lakes that offer excellent onshore options.

Here are some freshwater fishing spots in Southern Louisiana that you can try:

1. Lake Pontchartrain, New Orleans

Between the northern boundary of New Orleans and the southern side of Mandeville is Lake Pontchartrain. It's a big, untamed body of water known for its strong winds, but it's also famed for the incredible fish that can be caught in its waters. When the wind is strong, shore anglers should go for the clearest and cleanest waterways and stay close to marshy areas. The south shore, near the Highway 10 Bridge, is a fantastic place to catch redfish, drums, and trout.

2. Tangipahoa River, Ponchatoula

The Tangipahoa River begins in Mississippi and flows south for 122 miles into southeast Louisiana, eventually draining into Lake Pontchartrain's northwest section. Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, and bluegill are among the fish available to anglers. So take your fly rod and reel and head over to the Tangipahoa River. Tangipaho River, Tandgi-pao River, and Rio Tanchipaho are some of the other names for this watercourse.

3. Bayou Black, Houma

Bayou Black is one of the state's southernmost bass fishing spots, located 15 minutes south of Houma off Highway 90. Due to its weather condition where the location gets warmer more quickly than other parts of Louisiana, marsh bass in Bayou Black has some of the earliest spawning fish in Louisiana.

4. Bogue Chitto State Park, Franklinton

Located in the Northshore area, the place is famous for kayaking and canoeing. The Bogue Chitto River, which passes through the park, has developed sandy beaches, make it one of the most beautiful fishing spots in Louisiana. There are 11 lakes to fish in at the park, with many of them stocked with bass, perch, brim, catfish, and other species. The Northshore or St. Tammany area's diverse wildlife and recreation possibilities offer a wonderful reason to keep playing after you've caught the big catches of them all.

