Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing in Armstrong Park is available until August 7

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The U.S. Health and Human Services, Louisiana National Guard, New Orleans Health Department have partnered to conduct Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing in Armstrong Park, located at Mahalia Jackson Parking Lot 1419 Basin St., New Orleans, LA 70116, until August 7, 2021.

For those who have not yet had the opportunity to get COVID testing, now is the moment to protect yourself and your loved ones to get tested that can be done from the convenience of your car.

This Testing program can also accommodate a wheelchair-accessible van with the Non-invasive nasal swab (mid turbinate swab) testing method. Some staff can speak Spanish.

Various partnerships hold this program with the New Orleans Health Department, including LCMC Health, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, CORE Response, Ochsner Health, and United Healthcare.

You are recommended to do pre-registration even though it is not mandatory. Please visit: https://health.QuestDiagnostics.com/stlou/ to fill out the assessment, although anyone above three years old should be eligible to join the test.

For the record, the test does not require ID or insurance, and anyone over the age of 3 is eligible (parents swab children). You will receive results from the MyQuest app or https://1.866.myquEST/ in 2-4 days after your testing day.

Please note that the site can close early if supplies are exhausted or in case of inclement weather.

On July 31, Mayor Cantrell has issued a citywide mask mandate and mandated that all city employees get vaccinated immediately. To stop the Delta variant's deadly and rapid spread, masks will be required indoors in Orleans Parish, regardless of your vaccination status.

Since the daily cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana have risen dramatically in the last few weeks, the State will offer free, walk-up COVID-19 testing in hard-hit New Orleans neighborhoods, ensuring that all the citizens will have access to the COVID-19 testing and vaccination program.

What do you do if you test positive?

If your test result announced that you are positive of COVID-19, you can sign up for Emergency Alerts, Learn about City-Assisted Evacuation, Sign Up for Special Needs Registry and follow the CDC latest guidelines here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/diagnostic-testing.html

Testing is available at many healthcare facilities, hospitals, and clinics in New Orleans. Each facility has its own criteria for who is eligible for a test, so you are suggested to call first.

If you have questions about COVID-19 and don't have a primary care provider, call the Nurse's Hotline at:

(504) 962-6202 for LCMC

(800) 231-5257 for Ochsner

For those of you who have never been exposed to COVID-19, you are still highly recommended to get the vaccine. Visit the following website: https://ready.nola.gov/incident/coronavirus/vaccine/#info

