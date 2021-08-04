John Weldon was sentenced to 408 months in Federal Prison for nine armed robberies

Maxim Hopman on Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- John Weldon, 26, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to prison on July 28, 2021 by U.S. District Court Judge Lance Africk for charges pertaining to nine armed robberies of gas stations, convenience stores, and a bank, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

On December 2, 2019, John Weldon and Eriston Wilson were found guilty of nine robberies of gas stations, convenience stores, and a bank by a federal jury. According to the evidence presented at trial, between December 2018 and February 2019, the suspects committed armed robberies of three gas stations on General de Gaulle Drive, multiple convenience stores on the West Bank and in the Seventh Ward, and a bank in Algiers. They carried firearms and wore blue gloves in each of the robberies.

Weldon was sentenced to 408 months in prison, 60 months of supervised release, and $600 in required special assessment fees by Judge Africk. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's work was praised by the US Attorney's Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kathryn McHugh and Greg Kennedy.

Until this news was published, there has been no new information that leads to the verdict being handed down to Eriston Wilson.

Meanwhile, Dept. of Justice F.B.I reported that in 2019, an estimated 1,203,808 violent crimes occurred nationwide, a decrease of 0.5 percent from the 2018 estimate. In the city of New Orleans with a population of 394,498, there were 4,516 cases of violent crime, a decrease from 4,611 cases from the previous year. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic since 2019 until today, it is reported that the crime rate for violent crime and homicide in Louisiana has been increased significantly.

