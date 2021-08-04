NOPD Seeking Suspect for Eighth District Shooting Incident

Jp Valery on Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a male suspect and two persons of interest in a shooting incident on August 1, 2021, at the junction of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue that injured five victims.

According to the Eighth District Facebook account, related to the altercation, the NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Kareem Carter due to his violent behavior. Carter is currently wanted based on charges of illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.

The suspect, a black male wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident, was seen walking with two other people. The two are also sought for questioning as persons of interest.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

In 2019, New Orleans had the fewest homicides of any year since 1971, while murder rates in other districts of the state have gradually increased. Unfortunately, during the COVID-19 pandemic, New Orleans has recorded the largest homicide rate increase of any major city in the country.

Between 2017 and 2019, Baton Rouge had its worst three-year span on record, and for the first time in history, the combined metropolitan parishes such as Jefferson, East Baton Rouge, and St. Tammany reported more homicides than New Orleans.

In addition, F.B.I has also reported that for 31 straight years, Louisiana has reported the nation’s highest murder rate and violent crime.

