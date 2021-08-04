In Louisiana, more than one in every ten hospital visits is due to COVID-like symptoms

Photo by Laura James from Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On July 31, 2021, Gov. Bel John Edwards mentioned on his Twitter account that more than one in every ten hospital visits in Louisiana is related to COVID-like symptoms.

Louisiana Department of Health reported that 11,7 percent of all emergency department visits in Louisiana are pertaining to patients presenting the COVID-19 symptoms. This is a higher rate than at any other time during the pandemic.

He was further mentioned that getting vaccinated means you’re less likely to catch COVID-19, and more importantly, it means you’re much less likely to have a severe reaction.

The Louisiana State Government has repeatedly warned and advised to keep wearing masks, both indoors and outdoors. This is because, based on data from https://covid.cdc.gov/, the daily number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana is still the fourth highest in the United States after California, Florida, and Georgia.

LDH also reported that 90,4 percent of COVID-19 cases said last week were among not fully vaccinated people, while 89,3 percent of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lousiana are not fully vaccinated. It was also reported that 85 percent of the COVID-19 deaths last week were among NOT FULLY vaccinated people.

Recently, Gov. Edwards has temporarily reinstated Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate indoors for all people age five and older as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across Louisiana. The mask mandate is in effect through September 1.

For those who have not accessed the vaccination program, you are advised to call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774 to ask questions, speak directly with a medical professional, find a vaccine provider near them, and schedule an appointment today.

