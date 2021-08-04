The City of New Orleans reminds residents about reactivated school zones

Jose Alonso on Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On July 30, 2021, the City of New Orleans stated that school zone cameras and warning lights will be reactivated in the following two weeks in preparation for the new school year, which begins on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 7 a.m. School zone hours are from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and from 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

School zones were created to:

- Protect children attending after-hour events at schools

- Reduce driver confusion about changing hours in different zones

- Create a consistent curfew for the children to safely play around the city

The Government of New Orleans announced that the city places a high priority on school safety. Drivers should expect to see 20 mph school zone speed limits enforced and they should adhere to posted speed limits and exercise caution in school zones.

The automated photo enforcement initiative is part of the City's attempt to reduce speeding and improve roadway safety. Higher speeds increase the chance of crashes and the severity of crashes, hence speed is intrinsically tied to safety. Higher speeds cause collisions in a variety of ways:

- Crashes at higher speeds create more force and are therefore more likely to be fatal

- Drivers traveling at higher speeds have a narrower field of vision

- Drivers traveling at higher speeds travel further before they can react

- Vehicles traveling at higher speeds have longer braking distances

Meanwhile, the Committee for Guidance on Setting and Enforcing Speed Limits of the Transportation Research Board, as part of the United States National Research Council stated:

"Studies of the effectiveness of school zone limits, however, have generally found poor driver compliance, particularly when the limits are set very low, and no relationship between pedestrian crashes and the special limits."

If you have any inquiries, contact RoadworkNOLA at 504.658.ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.

