Dog for Adoption: Alfie

Alfie-Photo from previous owner

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO) is seeking a new owner for Alfie - a cute, adult beagle mix dog who loves food!

Alfie is a male dog and house-trained. He always gets the latest vaccinations and is spayed/neutered. He is loyal, protective, and loving.

Alfie barks to alert everyone when he sees other dogs or visitors approaching the foster home. He also enjoys sharing the couch with you. By placing his snout on your hand, he will want petting and scratches.

He likes to play with toys and, unlike a puppy, he is quite gentle with them. Alfie is a medium-sized male with medium energy who enjoys relaxing but performs a little dance when the leash is pulled out. He also enjoys peeping out the window to observe what's going on outside. He shares his foster home with a resident beagle, with whom he gets along smoothly.

He walks nicely on a leash, understands the sit command, and tolerates his crate well.

The beagle is a little scent hound that looks similar to the much larger foxhound and was created especially for hare hunting (beagling). It is the most common breed used as a detection dog for forbidden agricultural imports and foodstuffs in quarantine around the world, thanks to its keen sense of smell and exceptional tracking abilities. It is a smart dog, and a popular pet because of its size, pleasant temperament, and lack of inherited health issues.

For more information, please email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.

To complete an application, please visit https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Caution: When you adopt a pet from a shelter, you are freeing up room in the shelter for another pet to be adopted. If you can't find a pet among Animal Rescue New Orleans rescued pets, please go to your local shelter and adopt one now. Please ask your shelter to make room for a healthy, adoptable Louisiana pet.

