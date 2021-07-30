New Orleans Live Entertainment: “Summer's All White Affair" by LEO SZN

NEW ORLEANS, LA – LEO SZN’s live entertainment will be held on August 7 – 8, bringing an all-white-themed party with live DJs.
The "All White Affair" live event will take place at Roy E. Glapion Reception Hall, 730 North Broad Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119. 7:00 p.m till midnight. This event is held with the support of Cîroc and Veuve Clicquot.
All visitors must follow the event’s mandatory **dress code**: all white with gold accessories.
The lineups DJ and performers are listed as below:
• DJ Hollaback (Indoor venue)
• DJ Polo 504 (Outdoor venue)
• Cupid
• Partners-N-Crime
• Universal Language Band
• Da Truth Brass Band
You can choose to enjoy your evening both in the indoor or outdoor sections with fun and glamorous entertainment. The cost for indoor sections will be $250 for 4 people with amenities mentioned below:
• 1 Premium Bottles (Choose 1)*
- Veuve Clicquot® Champagne Brut
- Veuve Clicquot® Champagne Rose
- Cîroc Summer Citrus
• Personal Waitress
For outdoor sections, the package price starts from $300 for 5 people/seats with amenities including:
• 1 Hookah
• 1 Premium Champagne Bottle (Choose 1)*
- Veuve Clicquot® Champagne Brut
- Veuve Clicquot® Champagne Rose
• Personal Waitress
A larger group may choose a 7-seats package with a price starting at $500 with services including:
• 1 Hookah
• 1 Premium Bottle (Choose 1)*
- Veuve Clicquot® Champagne Brut
- Veuve Clicquot® Champagne Rose
- Cîroc Summer Citrus
• Personal Waitress
*All Additional Bottles are $125 with a choice of Veuve Clicquot® Champagne (Brut/Rose) or Cîroc Summer Citrus. Available for prepaid only.
Book your seats now here.
