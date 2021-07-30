New Orleans Live Entertainment: “Summer's All White Affair" by LEO SZN

poster by event organizer from eventbrite

NEW ORLEANS, LA – LEO SZN’s live entertainment will be held on August 7 – 8, bringing an all-white-themed party with live DJs.

The "All White Affair" live event will take place at Roy E. Glapion Reception Hall, 730 North Broad Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119. 7:00 p.m till midnight. This event is held with the support of Cîroc and Veuve Clicquot.

All visitors must follow the event’s mandatory **dress code**: all white with gold accessories.

The lineups DJ and performers are listed as below:

• DJ Hollaback (Indoor venue)

• DJ Polo 504 (Outdoor venue)

• Cupid

• Partners-N-Crime

• Universal Language Band

• Da Truth Brass Band

You can choose to enjoy your evening both in the indoor or outdoor sections with fun and glamorous entertainment. The cost for indoor sections will be $250 for 4 people with amenities mentioned below:

• 1 Premium Bottles (Choose 1)*

- Veuve Clicquot® Champagne Brut

- Veuve Clicquot® Champagne Rose

- Cîroc Summer Citrus

• Personal Waitress

For outdoor sections, the package price starts from $300 for 5 people/seats with amenities including:

• 1 Hookah

• 1 Premium Champagne Bottle (Choose 1)*

- Veuve Clicquot® Champagne Brut

- Veuve Clicquot® Champagne Rose

• Personal Waitress

A larger group may choose a 7-seats package with a price starting at $500 with services including:

• 1 Hookah

• 1 Premium Bottle (Choose 1)*

- Veuve Clicquot® Champagne Brut

- Veuve Clicquot® Champagne Rose

- Cîroc Summer Citrus

• Personal Waitress

*All Additional Bottles are $125 with a choice of Veuve Clicquot® Champagne (Brut/Rose) or Cîroc Summer Citrus. Available for prepaid only.

Book your seats now here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.