Louisiana Hits Record COVID-19 Cases for Hospitalizations

Photo by Anton Uniqueton from Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- Since July 26, 2021, the Louisiana Department of Health has recorded 6,797 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest single-day case count since January 6, 2021, which reported 6,882 cases.

As of July 27, 1,390 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana alone. This is the greatest single-day increase since March 2020, with 169 hospitalizations added yesterday. In March 2020, there were three days with higher increases: March 25 (220), March 31 (196), and March 26 (185).

Governor John Bel Edwards from his Twitter account urge individuals in Louisiana to take immediate precautions for their own and others’ safety to break the chain of the uncontrollable spread of COVID-19.

“We reported nearly 6,800 cases today in addition to the nearly 8,000 that were reported from the weekend. And today, there are close to 1,400 COVID patients hospitalized statewide – approximately 90 percent of whom are unvaccinated. This is the largest single daily increase since March of last year. As I said recently, this surge is on us, and that means it is up to each of us to do our part to bring it to an end. It’s within our power. Getting vaccinated is the best way to stay safe and healthy during this pandemic. It is the best way to put it behind us. In addition, I am recommending that everyone, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear masks while indoors if six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. For anyone asking the question when will this end, the answer is simple: when we decide to do what it takes to end it. The most impactful tools to make that happen are free and widely available- the three safe and effective vaccines. I am pleading with everyone who is not vaccinated and is of age to make the decision today to get vaccinated.” stated the Governor via the official site of the State of Louisiana.

Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer later stated that COVID is on the rise in Louisiana, and it shows no signs of slowing down. All Louisiana residents are encouraged to safeguard themselves and their families as the dangerous and dominant Delta variant continues to spread and COVID-19 instances and hospitalizations continue to rise.

The Louisiana state government advises residents to wear masks in confined spaces and advises anyone who hasn't been vaccinated to contact the nearest health agency immediately.

Louisiana Dept. of Health also advises individuals to call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774 to ask questions, speak directly with a medical professional, find a vaccine provider near them, and schedule an appointment today.

