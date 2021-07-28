Tour the city with the Royal Carriages of New Orleans

Jim Strasma/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Tour around New Orleans with the Royal Carriages. Royal Carriages started in 1941 and its tradition has been carried out for over 35 years. Here are some of the tours offered by the Royal Carriages.

New Orleans History & Haunts Carriage Tour

Tour famous haunted locations around the city and learn about why the French Quarter is considered one of the most haunted neighborhoods in the country. On this tour, you'll learn more about the true stories of ghosts, voodoo, vampires, pirates, haunted restaurants, haunted hotels, and more. Although no ghost sightings are guaranteed, there were some unexplainable things in photos taken by past tour participants.

French Quarter & Marigny Carriage Tour

In this tour, you'll explore the historic French Quarter and Marigny neighborhoods and learn about the mystery of the French Quarter, known as the Vieux Carre`, landmarks such as French Market, Spanish Cabildo, Place D'Armes, etc., and learn about the Great Fire of 1788, Battle of New Orleans, and more.

Downtown Covington Carriage Tour

If you're looking for a different scene, visit Covington to go on a tour with the Royal Carriages. The Royal Carriages recently expanded to St. Tammany Parish, where you can explore the Tammany Trace, Covington Cemetery #1, Bogue Falaya Park, Star Theatre, Southern Hotel, and more. It is only 45 minutes away from New Orleans and the tour is available from Friday to Sunday.

Private Carriage Tour

Go on a private tour around New Orleans with the Ride Royal VIP Private Carriage Tours and you can even customize your own tour with no additional charges. Two private carriages are available per hour, each can hold up to 4 passengers.

St. Louis No. 1 Cemetery and French Quarter Carriage Tour

Explore the St. Louis Cemetery No. 1, the oldest above-ground cemetery in New Orleans, Faubourg Marigny, or the French Quarter. However, this tour is currently unavailable due to COVID-19.

Check out their website for more information on all the carriage rides.

