Relaxing Tour at the town of Abita Springs

Town of Abita Springs/Facebook

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Abita Springs is a resort town in St. Tammany Parish, less than an hour away from New Orleans. Back then, when yellow fever was around, people of New Orleans would cross Lake Pontchartrain to heal, and enjoy the artesian waters, also to breathe in the cool, fresh air. Today, it remains a go-to place with a unique, welcoming personality that invites everyone for a relaxing getaway.

There are a couple of things you can do in this serene little town. How about we start with breakfast at the Abita Springs Café? Serving Abita Roasting Company coffee, hand-roasted in St. Tammany Parish, it is the home of eggcellent omelets, breakfast platters, and the mascot Omelet, the chicken.

After that, heading out to Insta-gator ranch, a working alligator ranch that provides visitors a space to learn about Louisiana alligators. You can find gigantic gators live in covered pools. Additionally, you can hold baby gators at the touch pool, and seasonally in August participate in the hatching process of baby gators. Sounds like next month is a good time to go!

Grab lunch at Abita Brew Pub. It was originally the home of Abita Brewery before it moved a mile down Highway 36. Here, you can enjoy the scenery from the Tammany Trace and outdoor patio seating. Their menus include gyros, salads, and burgers.

Continue your journey with a full stomach at the Abita Mystery House. Formerly a gas station, this funhouse was established by artist John Preble – the mastermind behind many of Abita Springs’ events. Here, you can observe Preble’s dioramas of Southern life, strange creatures, and unique humor.

Then visit Abita Brewery, one of the largest craft breweries in the Southeast of Louisiana. It offers guided and self-guided tours. Don’t forget to get Abita merchandise from their gift shop. Fun fact: many popular Abita beers started in this brewery.

End the tour by spending the night at the Abita Springs Hotel. The hotel recently had a grand re-opening, and they announced a strict CDC cleaning protocol – so staying here is safe! This small boutique hotel has five rooms with contactless entry. Each room has separate entrances, complete with a porch that overlooks ancient oak trees, a lush garden, and a fountain. It is the perfect ending to your tour of the town.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.