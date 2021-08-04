New Orleans, LA

Willie Green has been named Head Coach of the New Orleans Pelicans

Jean-Baptiste Dickens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UE5xh_0b8p61tV00
Andre Tan/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, David Griffin, announced the appointment of Willie Green as the new head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. Green takes over as the franchise's eighth head coach.

“After an extensive and collaborative search, Willie stood out among an impressive group of candidates as the best person to lead our team moving forward,” said Pelicans Governor, Gayle Benson.

“Willie has established himself as one of the most respected assistant coaches in the NBA. In large part, this is due to a tireless work ethic and authenticity of character,” added Benson.

After serving as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns for the previous two seasons (2019-2021), Green joins the Pelicans. Green was a member of head coach Monty Williams' staff as the 2021 Western Conference Champions reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

Phoenix concluded the regular season with the NBA's sixth-best defensive rating while he was the Suns' defensive coordinator. In 2019, he was the head coach of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA Summer League, leading the team to a 3-1 record in Las Vegas.

Green worked with the Golden State Warriors as an assistant coach/player development for three seasons (2016-2019). Green helped the Warriors win back-to-back NBA Championships in 2017 and 2018 while on head coach Steve Kerr's staff, before returning to the NBA Finals in 2019.

“I want to thank Mrs. Benson, David Griffin, and the entire Pelicans organization for having faith in me to lead this talented group of players moving forward. It’s a blessing and an honor to get this opportunity in a special place like New Orleans. I look forward to getting to work and immersing myself and my family in the local community," said Green.

