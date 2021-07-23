Louisiana State Museum presents Voodoo and Spirituality in Black Masking Traditions

David Kabot/louisianastatemuseum.org/

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Join the Louisiana State Museum for an evening of spiritual connections exploration and influence of Voodoo in Black Masking Traditions on Thursday, August 5, from 6 p.m. This event is connected with the ‘Mystery in Motion: African American Masking and Spirituality in Mardi Gras’ exhibition.

In this event, four panelists will be sharing how their spiritual practices helped in shaping their paths, especially as Black masking Indians, parade members, and leaders in carnival traditions. Panelists will also explore the history and legacy of Voodoo in New Orleans, and how their practices are influenced.

Kim Vaz-Deville, professor of education at the Xavier University of Louisiana, will moderate this event. Vaz-Deville is also co-curating the running exhibition connected to this event. Joining Vaz-Deville, are panelists KeShuna Jones-Lee, The Divine Prince Ty Emmecca, Big Chief Alfred Doucette, and Resa “Cinnamon Black” Basile.

Keshuna Jones-Lee is a performer, educator, arts administrator, and religious culture bearer in New Orleans. She is a member of the Krewe of Oshun. She has participated as a rider in the Zulu parade for twenty years. She is a practicing Catholic and has learned various African traditional regions.

The Divine Prince Ty Emmecca is a psychic, spiritualist, advisor, and more. He is a sought-after practitioner in New Orleans Voodoo culture and tradition. Other than that, he is also a member and advisor of the Congo Square Preservation Society and a Black masking Indian.

Big Chief Alfred Doucette is a multi-talented New Orleanian who is also a Black masking Indian. He began sewing suits as a Black masking Indian in 1989. He has been a carpenter, race car driver horseman, nightclub owner, and musician.

Resa “Cinnamon Black” Basile is the Big Queen in the Spirit of Fi Yi YI and Mandingo Warriors Black masking Indian tribe, and a Voodoo practitioner. She is also a reader at the New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum. Previously, she has been a culture consultant for several documentaries, film industry projects, and media outlets.

With various backgrounds, these four panelists will discuss how they integrate modern spirituality into carnivals as practitioners. Read more about these panelists here.

Voodoo and Spirituality in Black Masking Traditions will take place at the Presbytère Museum, 751 Chartres St. in Jackson Square. If you are interested, register here with no admission fee. Pre-registration is encouraged.

