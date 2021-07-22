Finley Watkins and Friends at the Cutting Edge Theater, LA

Rob Laughter/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Finley Watkins, a 13-year-old tribute artist from Bernie, Missouri, will be performing live at the Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robért Boulevard, Slidell, LA 70458, from July 30 to August 1.

Finley is a tribute artist, singer, musician, and songwriter. He loves Rockabilly and Blues music and plays 7 different instruments. Since he was 4 years old, Finley has been interested in music and started taking guitar lessons.

He was first introduced to Rockabilly music when he was on a family vacation and saw Elvis on a billboard. Not long after he studied about Elvis, Finley started performing for his family and entered the youth division of Elvis tribute competitions.

Over the years, Finley expanded his tributes, which include, Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, and more. After Jerry Lee Lewis watched Finley performed in Millington, Tennessee, Jerry said, "He has it! He is gonna be a star!"

Finley has performed at the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame on Beale Street, NBC's Little Big Shots with Melissa McCarthy, Fremont Street Experience, and The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, and more. Finley has also performed with legends such as Johnny Spaz, Narvel Felts, Ronnie McDowell, Johnny Lee, and Mickey Gilley.

In 2017, Finley paid tribute to the King of Rock and Roll on national television when he appeared in The Ellen Show, and in 2018 he shared the stage with Jojo Siwa and Nick Cannon on Nickelodeon's Lip Sync Battle Shorties.

Finley has also written 5 songs and is currently booking his "Finley Show", which will include Elvis in the first half, and performs his original songs and other various tributes in the second half.

Titled "A Night of Legends", the show will feature special guests such as Imogen Hebert, William Roy, Hadley Zimmerle, Mya Saucier, and Jesi Abney, and the tickets are priced between $27.5 to $40 with limited seats due to COVID restrictions.

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.