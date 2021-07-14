Summer/Fall 2021 Season announced by CAC

Hester Qiang/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Summer/Fall 2021 multidisciplinary arts season has been announced by the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans (CAC). It will feature exhibitions, in-person performances, online programming and artist residencies.

The program explores issues of incarceration, health and environment, anchored by Inter[SECTOR]. Some of the performances and exhibitions will foster cross-sector collaborations that will place art and social issues into context. CAC seeks to foster empathy, awareness and greater civic dialogue through contemporary art, by forming partnerships between artists, civic leaders and impacted communities.

The program will open with the "Behind Every Beautiful Thing: Encountering Bodies, Wrestling the Human Condition", an annual Open Call exhibition for Gulf South artists. It will feature multimedia works by artists from Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, Alabama, and Texas. The exhibition, which is curated by Dr. David W. Robinson-Morris Ph.D, will present a profound and personal portrayal of artists' experience with health and illness, as well as the reverberating impact on the individual's life, body, mind and their community.

“We have come to realize behind every beautiful thing lurks the joy and the wound of the human condition: birth, love, death, dis-ease, grief, suffering, sickness, aging, sex, happiness, joy and anger. The last couple of years have highlighted, for every human being across the globe, the temporality of the body, the joy of being human, and the great woundedness of humanity,” said guest curator Dr. David Robinson-Morris Ph.D.

The Executive Director of CAC, George Scheer added, “We are fortunate to have the support of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and a community of long-time supporters who, in this critical moment, have decided to support transformational artistic programs like Inter[SECTOR] at the CAC, and many others around the country.”

For more information regarding the exhibition, visit their website.

