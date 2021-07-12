Tulane scientist participates in Venus mission

SpaceX/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Jennifer Whitten, a planetary scientist from Tulane University is one of 30 scientists from the United States and Europe who will participate in NASA's Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSar, Topography, and Spectroscopy (VERITAS) mission to Venus, Earth's nearest neighbor.

Whitten, an assistant professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences that has been studying Venus for six years, will serve as the VERITAS team's associate deputy principal investigator as it circles the raging planet. She was asked to join VERITAS in 2018 as the team prepared to submit its mission proposal to NASA.

“Being part of a mission team from the start is an incredible experience,” Whitten said. “I've had the privilege of seeing how a mission proposal is put together and will now get to observe the construction and assembly, launch, orbit insertion and data collection and analysis. This is an invaluable experience for my career as I am interested in continuing to participate in mission science.”

Whitten explained that the VERITAS spacecraft will be launched on a rocket and then released into space, where it will cruise for about six months before entering orbit around Venus and slowing down until it reaches the desired altitude above the planet's surface.

VERITAS, managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, will map the planet's surface to determine its geologic history and understand why it developed so differently than Earth. It will orbit Venus with synthetic aperture radar, image the planet's surface, measure elevation over nearly the entire planet, and identify rock types in the crust to confirm whether processes like plate tectonics and volcanism were ever active on Venus.

The mission is one of two chosen by NASA to investigate how, despite its many similarities to Earth, Venus became an inferno-like world. VERITAS and DAVINCI+, the second selected mission, will be NASA's first missions to Venus since the 1990s. The missions are scheduled to take off between 2028 and 2030.

VERITAS and DAVINCI+ (Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging) were chosen for their potential scientific value and development feasibility. The project teams will now work to finalize their requirements, design, and development plans, with each receiving $500 million.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.